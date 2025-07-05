KBC Group NV Has $401,000 Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

