KBC Group NV Has $407,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ITT were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

