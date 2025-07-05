KBC Group NV Has $448,000 Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $312,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

