KBC Group NV Has $473,000 Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $15,430,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $9,708,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.53.

DUOL stock opened at $395.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.59. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $33,926.40. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,805 shares in the company, valued at $46,927,975. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $29,261,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

