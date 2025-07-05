KBC Group NV Has $515,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $88.87 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

