KBC Group NV Has $533,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

