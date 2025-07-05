KBC Group NV Has $563,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.07. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

