KBC Group NV Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5%

KNX stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

