KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Fluence Energy worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Fluence Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

FLNC stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 2.65. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

