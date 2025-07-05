KBC Group NV Increases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GameStop were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 572,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,672.20. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

