KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 54.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CHE opened at $472.61 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $555.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

