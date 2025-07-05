KBC Group NV Purchases 176 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

