KBC Group NV Purchases 547 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $85.16 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.