KBC Group NV Purchases 670 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of REXR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

