KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ACI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

