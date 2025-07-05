KBC Group NV Sells 136,011 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,011 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 572.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $19.57 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.