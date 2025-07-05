KBC Group NV Sells 1,581 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,359,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,791,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 423,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $77.55 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.