KBC Group NV Sells 18,707 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPO were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Shares of XPO opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

