KBC Group NV Sells 194,196 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Materialise worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Materialise by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Materialise by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Materialise NV has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.69.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

