KBC Group NV Sells 224,828 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.