KBC Group NV Sells 46,326 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,199,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,096,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.