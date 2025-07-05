KBC Group NV Sells 50,411 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,411 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.