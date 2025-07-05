KBC Group NV Sells 72,638 Shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vontier were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 784,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

