KBC Group NV Sells 76,302 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 76,302 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $765,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,721,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 460,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

