KBC Group NV Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $402,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.56. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

