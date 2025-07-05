KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ALB opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

