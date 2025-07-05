KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,820.46. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Glj Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

