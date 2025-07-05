Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after buying an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.