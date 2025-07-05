Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 629,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,660,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,750,000 after buying an additional 264,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 259,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 75,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.