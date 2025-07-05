Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $15.10. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 131,825 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $214.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 31.92%. On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Newgarden acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,260.55. This represents a 31.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

