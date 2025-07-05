Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

KTB opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

