Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

