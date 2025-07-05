Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

