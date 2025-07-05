LiveWire Group (LVWR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $26.63 million -$93.93 million -10.60 LiveWire Group Competitors $25.12 billion $542.77 million 14.64

LiveWire Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -367.05% -70.38% -54.32% LiveWire Group Competitors -431.24% -203.99% -34.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveWire Group competitors beat LiveWire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

