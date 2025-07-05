Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 589.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Loews by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $5,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

