Loomis (LOIMF) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Loomis has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis’ rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30% Loomis Competitors 7.48% 8.42% 6.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion $155.24 million 17.48 Loomis Competitors $4.28 billion $1.11 billion -24.51

This table compares Loomis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loomis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loomis rivals beat Loomis on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

