M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

