Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Magna International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Magna International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

