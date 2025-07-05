Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Down 2.1%

Masimo stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

