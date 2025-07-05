Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2,698.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Mattel by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

