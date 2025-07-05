Meridian Financial LLC Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.