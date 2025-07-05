MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

