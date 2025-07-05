Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,606 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,081,000. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 664,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 377,391 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

