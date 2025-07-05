Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,772 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:TKO opened at $176.60 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.