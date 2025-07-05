Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $152.37 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

