Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,736,000. JANA Partners Management LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,786,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

