Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

