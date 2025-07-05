Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 310 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $15,937,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $2,243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $169,573.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,753.80. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,502.18. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,630 shares of company stock worth $4,461,516 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $151.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

