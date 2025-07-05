Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,520 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after buying an additional 761,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 724,565 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,384,000 after buying an additional 460,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,230,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

