Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,116,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,945,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after buying an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,897,000 after buying an additional 204,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.42 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

